Quirky quilt campaign to blanket the Island

Organizer Tanya Craig says quilts can take a long time to complete and 'every one has a tremendous story behind them.'

Islanders are being encouraged to pin up their quilts Saturday and post pictures on social media for everyone to see.

It's the first ever Quilt Hang Out Day on P.E.I.

Organizer Tanya Craig says she got the idea from a similar event on Fogo Island, Newfoundland.

"Cover the Island with quilts and let people see the rich heritage behind the quilt-makers here on P.E.I.," Craig told CBC Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

She said people can hang their quilts anywhere, not just clotheslines.

"You can put it on a fence railing, you can put it on your deck railing," she said, adding some people told her they were planning to drape their quilts over a lawn chair or hang them from trees.

Craig has created an event Facebook page where she hopes people will post pictures of their quilts.

No cost to hang quilt

Craig said it's easy to participate in Quilt Hang Out Day because it costs nothing.

Quilts can be hung in windows, draped over chairs or hung in trees as well as hung on clotheslines says organizer Tanya Craig. (Emily Rendell-Watson/CBC)

"Is there anything more spectacular really on a lovely summer's day than crossing the Island and all you are seeing is these magnificent quilts everywhere you go?"

The weather looks as if it is going to be in the event's favour, Craig said.

Craig said the hard work of creating a quilt is not lost on her since she herself quilts sometimes.

"A tremendous amount of work goes behind them and there is so much heritage behind them — and everyone has a tremendous story behind them as well," she said.

Craig has even seen some quilts done by hand that have taken decades to finish, she said.

