New food-processing plant in Borden-Carleton opens new markets for Handpie Company

The Handpie Company is expanding with the help of a new government-funded project.

Food Works will be a large food processing facility in Borden-Carleton that would allow multiple businesses to produce at a larger scale and be certified by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Handpie Company is the first of what is expected to be five businesses to sign a lease in the facility.

Owner Sarah Bennetto O'Brien says the CFIA certification will mean they can start shipping their hand-held pies off-Island.

"COVID has been a struggle for everybody, but especially the food industry, and knowing that this is our future, it's far more sustainable once we can get into production for off-Island sales, not be relying on a really, you know, tourist cycle in the summer."

The Handpie Company's store in Albany, P.E.I., will remain open. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The federal government will contribute $2 million through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, with another $1 million from the province.

Finance P.E.I. will provide another $4.5 million in financing for tenants.

The plant, expected to open in the fall, will be located in a former printing plant, creating new job opportunities in rural P.E.I. The Handpie Company said it alone will be hiring 20 new employees.

Convenient location

Barbara Weeks, executive director of Central Development Corporation, said Borden-Carleton is a convenient location for the plant.

"As far as manufacturing and processing, Borden-Carleton is right by the bridge so we have great access with off-Island markets so … transportation will be quite easy for them."

The Central Development Corporation said one of the big challenges it faces is housing. The corporation wants people to not only work but live in the area.

They hope that as more businesses move into the area, developers will see it as an opportunity to build more housing.