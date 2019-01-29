Mental-health program for kids under 6 working to expand services

For over 15 years, Handle with Care has been a program looking to help parents and children six and under on P.E.I. navigate emotional and mental well-being, in the hopes of preventing future mental-health issues.

Now the organization is working to expand its services with a grant it received in the last couple of years from the federal and provincial governments.

Alice Taylor, who has been with the organization for more than a decade, said the money is helping to develop community partners and create a year-long schedule of programming so that parents, caregivers and educators can register for programs with more ease and convenience.

"The program is really a simple, culturally relevant evidence-based program," Taylor said. "Basically what it has at its core is to promote the social and emotional well-being or mental health of children and families."

Preventing future challenges

The program often works with small groups of stakeholders or can be delivered in a one-on-one format, Taylor said.

It can be difficult to identify whether a child will experience mental-health challenges later in life but Taylor said the program should be looked at as a means of prevention.

"What it really does, is shows parents ... the small things, the everyday things that they can do in the home," she said.

Although the program is intended for children under six, Taylor said feedback the group has received indicates it's been helpful "for everybody because it's based on building good relationships within families."

Future Partnerships

This year, the program is hoping to have about 38 programs take place across the province.

"You know, we have two more months but we're almost there," Taylor said.

Currently, Handle with Care is partnered with Family Violence Prevention Services and some schools on the Island, but Taylor said they are always looking to partner with more community groups, schools and daycare centres.

The only commitment the program asks of community partners is to provide the space for programs.

