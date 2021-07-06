Halva recalled for salmonella contamination

Al-Rabih brand halva with pistachios, possibly sold all across Canada, has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

There have been no reported illnesses. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency testing.

The halva was distributed in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec, and possibly nationally.

Two particular lots have been recalled.

454 gram size with UPC 7 70338 10057 3, lot #184 34920 with a best before date of Dec. 1, 2022.

907 gram size with UPC 7 70338 10056 6, lot #98 19620 with a best before date of June 22, 2025.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the retailer.

