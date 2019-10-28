Deadly decorations: Halloween home in Wellington, P.E.I., drawing attention

A lot of people decorate their homes across P.E.I. for Christmas, but for one home in Wellington Halloween is when the decorations come out.

Janice Gallant and her 14-year-old son Gerome have quite the display outside their home.



Their lawn is covered with dozens and dozens of decorations including pumpkins, skulls, gravestones and witches.

"I wouldn't say it is really scary. I don't do the gory type of Halloween," Gallant said.

This year her display has a cemetery and even some skeletons camping out.

Gallant said she often themes her Halloween decorating and admits she decorates "more than the average person."

"It has just kind of gone overboard now and I just kind of continue to add more all the time."

She said she has to hit the stores early when decorations are coming out because close to Halloween there isn't much variety.

"I try to change it up a little every year, do something a little different or put things in a different area," she said.

Gallant said it is a lot of work, "but it is fun."

It usually takes two full days to set up her annual display, Gallant said.

"People just really like looking at the yard even when they don't like Halloween they seem to enjoy the yard because it doesn't really have that gory look to it."

Gallant said she always enjoyed Halloween. It is one of her favourite holidays.

"It's kind of gone out of portion of what it should be, but it is fun," she said.

What excites Gallant about Halloween is she never knows what might pop up around the corner, she said.

Gallant's son likes Halloween for different reasons.

Gerome said it is "pretty cool" to have the yard people want to stop off at and sometimes people are snapping pictures when he arrives home from school.

He said he gets in the spirit because he was raised to like Halloween and enjoys the scares that come along with the holiday.

"I like scaring other people. I don't like being scared," he said.

Gerome Gallant says he and his mom are planning to expand the display and add a trail. (Pat Martel/CBC)

More might be more added to the display in coming years, Gerome said.

"We're planning on having a trail go through our woods and have it all decorated for Halloween," he said.

