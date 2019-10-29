Frightening forecast for trick-or-treaters on P.E.I.

It may not be the best night for those trick-or-treating across P.E.I. this Halloween.

Winds are expected to be 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h throughout the day and possibly 60 to 70 km/h in some areas by the time trick-or-treaters are out.

There are periods of rain expected this evening with five mm expected in Charlottetown, but western parts of the Island could see up to 10 mm, according to Environment Canada.

"Light to moderate periods of rain driven in by these strong southerly winds will make for less than desirable trick-or-treat conditions," says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

However, temperatures will be in the double digits. Environment Canada has the temperature sitting right around 15 C.

"Despite the very mild temperatures across the Island Thursday evening, this forecast is more of a trick than a treat for both kids and parents," Scotland said.

Fog patches are also expected, but the rain will end overnight according to Environment Canada.

P.E.I.'s weather could be worse. Parts of Quebec have postponed trick-or-treating due to heavy rains and wind in the forecast. Some places in Canada may even be fighting snow instead of rain.

More P.E.I. news