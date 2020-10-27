Halloween safety tips from the P.E.I. Chief Public Health Office

Halloween is on for Prince Edward Island, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has these tips for safe trick-or-treating during the pandemic.

For trick-or-treaters

Only visit homes in your neighbourhood or apartment building.

Visit people you know.

Maintain physical distancing as much as possible.

Do not crowd around doors. Stand back and wait your turn.

For handing out treats

No contact pickup is recommended. Lay out the treats on a table or other easily disinfected surface where children can pick up their own.

Do not place treats in a communal bowl for children to pick through.

If you are handing out treats: wash your hands, don't touch your face, wear a mask.

Only one person should be handing out treats.

Do not hand out treats if you are not feeling well.

Morrison wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween.

Here are some more safety tips from CBC's The Dose.

