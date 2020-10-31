Halloween party lifts spirits at Montague seniors home

A Halloween party at a seniors home in Montague Friday helped spread some joy and lift some spirits in what has been a difficult year for some people leaving in community care.

About seven residents of Perrin's Marina Villa dressed up as clowns, witches, kittens — there was even an Elvis sighting.

Shift supervisor Chinchu Vijayan said there were plenty of laughs all around.

"They were really happy, they had a great time," said Vijayan, who is from India and was celebrating her first Halloween party. "We don't have Halloween back to India so I had a great time with them. I took lots of snaps and videos and sent them back to my country."

Dorothy Trainor won second prize for her witch costume. (Chinchu Vijayan)

Vijayan said the party helped ease the stress for some of the residents, who have found visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic difficult.

"It's really great to have something special to make it fun," she said.

Catherine MacKinnon went to the party as a cat. (Chinchu Vijayan)

Audrey Rafuse, 94, won first prize for her costume. Dorothy Trainor, 82, was second and Catherine MacKinnon, 77, third.

Every costume party needs Elvis, and Deryl Sanderson did not disappoint. (Chinchu Vijayan)

If there are eight legs, Meryl Squire must be a spider. (Chinchu Vijayan)

Faye Llewellyn had a built-in mask with her costume. (Chinchu Vijayan)

Janet MacDonald was looking pretty groovy. (Chinchu Vijayan)

This witch, Clara Seely, rides around in a walker instead of a broomstick. (Chinchu Vijayan)

Noma Butler, the activities director at Perrin's, got in on the action with a butterfly costume. (Chinchu Vijayan)

