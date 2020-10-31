Halloween party lifts spirits at Montague seniors home
'They were really happy, they had a great time'
A Halloween party at a seniors home in Montague Friday helped spread some joy and lift some spirits in what has been a difficult year for some people leaving in community care.
About seven residents of Perrin's Marina Villa dressed up as clowns, witches, kittens — there was even an Elvis sighting.
Shift supervisor Chinchu Vijayan said there were plenty of laughs all around.
"They were really happy, they had a great time," said Vijayan, who is from India and was celebrating her first Halloween party. "We don't have Halloween back to India so I had a great time with them. I took lots of snaps and videos and sent them back to my country."
Vijayan said the party helped ease the stress for some of the residents, who have found visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic difficult.
"It's really great to have something special to make it fun," she said.
Audrey Rafuse, 94, won first prize for her costume. Dorothy Trainor, 82, was second and Catherine MacKinnon, 77, third.
More from CBC P.E.I.