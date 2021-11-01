Crowded Halloween party earns renters public health tickets

RCMP on P.E.I. issued tickets to four young adults hosting a Halloween party in Stratford Saturday night.

Police received a call about a disturbance shortly after midnight, said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh. A police patrol determined a party underway violated the COVID-19 pandemic public health order prohibiting private gatherings of more than 20 people.

"We noted a large number of cars in the driveway," said Eveleigh. "There was well in excess of 20 people inside the house."

Police broke up the party, and the four people renting the house were issued tickets, each for $1,000.

"I think that people are well aware," said Eveleigh of the decision to issue tickets.

"The chief public health officer has made it abundantly clear that gatherings of over 20 are not permitted at this point."

RCMP responded to several parties that were over the legal gathering limit last week, he said.