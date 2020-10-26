5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this Halloween weekend

It's finally time to put on that costume you've been working so hard on and take the kids trick-or-treating or attend a (small, socially-distanced) gathering.

The venues that are open have limited seating so it's a good idea if you are getting antsy for a night out, to keep an eye on their websites for upcoming shows so you can snag your tickets quickly.

Remember face masks and hand sanitizer as you remain a good patron of the arts.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market will move back inside Saturday. The number of people allowed inside will be limited and aisles will be one-way. Prepared food will be available for take-out only — the seating/eating area is closed due to the pandemic.

P.E.I. artist Emily Howard brings her dreamy Island landscapes to Ellen's Creek Gallery on North River Road in Charlottetown in her latest show, Salt Water, Soil & Sky, till Nov. 9.

Here are a few more fun things to do this weekend.

Liam Corcoran, Museum Pieces at Trailside

Saturday night at The Trailside at the Arts Hotel in Charlottetown (where Myron's used to be on Kent Street) hear Liam Corcoran. He is best known as the lead singer of now-defunct indie-pop band Two Hours Traffic, and also as an instructor at Holland College — and his distinct voice is better than ever.

Corcoran has released three solo albums since then. The latest is called Giving Tree and Other Songs and was released in February just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He'll be playing in tandem with Musuem Pieces out of Halifax, the brainchild of very talented Arcade Fire guitar tech Tyler Messick, who calls it a "music project" on his Facebook page, adding: "Rock'n'roll sound. Brit Trad acoustic vibe. Classic songwriter." Some gorgeous songwriting and arranging — have a listen below.

More info and tickets on the Trailside's Facebook page or web page.

Matt Anderson's Sunday through Wednesday shows at the venue are already sold out.

New art shows at Confed Centre

Mi'kmaq painter Nelson White's bold portraits of Indigenous activists and artists are meant to challenge understandings of Mi'kmaq people. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

There are three new art shows at the Confederation Centre's art gallery in Charlottetown. It's always free and a lovely way to spend a bit of time quietly enjoying the art.

The newest exhibit was mounted last week and is called Give Me Shelter. It introduces the work of 13 emerging artists based in St. John's, N.L., "reflecting the richness of a cultural community that is both steeped in tradition and looking toward a rapidly-changing future," the centre's website says. The exhibit will be up till April.

Till mid-January, enjoy a colourful series of portraits of Indigenous artists and activists by St. John's Mi'kmaq painter Nelson White. "White's very contemporary paintings undermine one-dimensional understandings of Mi'kmaq people and their lived realities," the description on the centre's website says.

Till Nov. 22, Alexis Bellavance presents an audiovisual installation called ốps, which is Greek for eye or circular eye. It's based on footage captured by a floating camera, that looks at the "regular breathing of the ocean and sky," according to the centre's website.

Ben's Lake Haunted Woods

Ben's Lake Campground & Adventure at 2741 Murray Harbour Rd. is hosting an outdoor fundraising event for the new local non-profit Aspire P.E.I.

Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m., hike the spooky trails then stick around for ghost stories around the fire. Costumes are strongly encouraged!

Admission is $10 per adult or $5 for kids ages four to 12. Each admission earns a ballot for a chance to win two nights free camping next season.

More information on the event's Facebook page.

Beach Goats Halloween

Visit with the goats at Beach Goats petting farm near Richmond, P.E.I., Saturday. (Beach Goats)

Enjoy the company of adorable Nigerian dwarf goats who will be dressed for Halloween, at the Beach Goats petting farm in St. Chrysostome, near Richmond in western P.E.I. You can feed, pat and cuddle the goats as well as bunnies and chickens.

There will be a haunted barn aimed at young children and spooky crafts as well as merchandise for sale from local crafters.

Admission is $7 per person, and children under two are admitted free.

For more info check out the event's Facebook page.

Popalopalots at The Guild

The Popalopalots improv comedy troupe will wrap their season with a two-night fundraiser, with proceeds to a young friend battling kidney disease and the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. (Popalopalots‎/Facebook)

Improv sketch comedy troupe Popalopalots will have the last laugh Saturday night as they wrap up their season with the second of two nights of fundraising shows. Proceeds will be split between the Black Cultural Society of Prince Edward Island and an Island child who is battling kidney disease.

The Popaloplots keep things fresh and interesting using their unique "cage of chaos," a bingo machine that randomizes 70 improv games they can play.

Tickets are $16 at the door and the show starts at 8. More info on the event's Facebook page.

Under public health guidelines, theatre seating is limited to 50 people. Chairs will be grouped with a maximum of six chairs per group, and each group is two metres from one another.

If you're going to laugh moistly, it's probably best to wear a face mask.

