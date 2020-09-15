Halloween may look different under COVID-19, Morrison says
Chief Public Health Office in discussions about how to proceed with annual tradition
Halloween might look a little different on P.E.I. this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday during her weekly public briefing.
Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said officials have been in discussions about trick-or-treating with counterparts from across the country.
"We may need to think about doing things differently, like many other aspects of our lives," she said.
"We realize it is enjoyed by many, but I think it's still six weeks away and we'll have more to say about Halloween in the coming weeks."
Some stores on P.E.I. have already begun selling costumes. Halloween Central in Charlottetown has been open Thursday to Sunday for a couple weeks. Value Village said they expect to have some second-hand costumes on the racks by the end of September, but will not be selling new Halloween merchandise this year.
Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. According to the lunar calendar, there will also be a full moon that night.
