From burgers to Bob Ross, here's what some Islanders are going as this Halloween

From frightening to fabulous to furry, Islanders and their pets are donning some creative costumes this year.

On Facebook, we asked readers to show us their attire for tonight and dozens responded with their creative costumes.

Here's some of the many photos commenters shared with us.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'School dress up,' says Lyndsy Bobinsy. (Submitted by Lyndsy Bobinsy)

Watching the neighbourhood with a little tie-dye on. (Submitted by Emily Burt)

'Just an old gal and her yarn,' says Katie Lidstone. (Submitted by Katie Lidstone)

This little kitty got a head start on Christmas this Halloween! (Submitted by Francine Smith)

Probably the scariest costume of the bunch! (Submitted by Jamie Marshall)

Awesome costume! (Submitted by Shanda Chavez-Polonio)

Spooky set! (Submitted by Deborah Cudmore Panton)

This costume is as detailed as it comes. (Submitted by Gwenyth Verna Clark)

Trick-or-treat! (Submitted by Charlotte Taylor)

On a scary scale from one to 10, this is an 11. (Submitted by Matthew McInnis)

Happy Halloween from this 'little, shy skunk,' says Elizabeth Campbell. (Submitted by Elizabeth Campbell)

'Artist Bob Ross and his painting!' says Jennifer Shea. (Submitted by Jennifer Shea)

'Our daughter dressed as Elsa from Frozen,' says Heidi Walsh Bernardi. (Submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi)

'My boys and their Five Nights at Freddy's costumes,' says Nancy Ann. (Submitted by Nancy Ann)

'Ireland is ready to scare some kids,' says Lisa Monique. (Submitted by Lisa Monique)

