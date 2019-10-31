From spooky to spectacular: Islanders' Halloween costumes are sure to scare

From goats with devil horns to hot dogs, Spider-Man and Scooby Doo, Islanders know how to celebrate Halloween.

CBC P.E.I. asked Islanders to share their costumes and many sent in their pictures, showing off their trick-or-treat attire.

Here's just a few of your photos. Click the Facebook post below to see them all.

Your photos

Rain on Halloween is no problem, Cindy Blackett says. This smiling face will deliver to your car. (Submitted by Cindy Blackett)

Marlene shared this photo of her granddaughter, Ava, at Trunk or Treat. (Submitted by Marlene Noonan)

Brilliant idea for a costume. (Submitted by Mel Guray)

Watch out for Sadie the purple fairy! (Submitted by Devon Saila)

Jen Noonan's daughter, Zoey-Layne, is going as a broken doll. The detail is amazing. (Submitted by Jen Noonan)

Da da da dum, snap snap. (Submitted by Kimberlee Trainor)

James Tuplin says Dominik has been ready all week for this. (Submitted by James Tuplin)

Spooky costume! (Submitted by Nadia Parks)

Zoe the pup going as a dog's arch nemesis: the squirrel! (Submitted by Krista Steeves MacEachern)

Zoinks, Scoob! Here's Chelsey Scully as Daphne and Scooby Doo — collar and all! (Submitted by Chelsey Scully)

Who's down to play some dominoes! (Submitted by Ellen Dixon)

Equally amazing as it is terrifying. (Submitted by Becky Gallant)

Ashley Renee shared this pic of 'Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley and their owl Hedwig.' (Submitted by Ashley Renee)

This is Dillon’s bus, says his grandmother Charmagne McNally Cameron. The costume was made by Keelin Wedge. Amazing detail! (Submitted by Charmagne McNally Cameron)

Just two hot dogs ready to go hunt for candy. (Submitted by Angela MacDonald)

Cruella De Vil, if she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will! (Submitted by Cassandra Jay)

It's Purrito the spooky vampire. (Submitted by Alexandra Morgan)

These two pulled out all the stops for their costumes. (Submitted by Blair Enright)

Hank the goat was 'feeling a little devilish.' (Submitted by Miranda Curran)

'Our 10 children waiting for Halloween to arrive,' says Sarah Defoe. Everyone looking excited for treats. (Submitted by Sarah Defoe)

