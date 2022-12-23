Young P.E.I. actor gets her first big role in Hallmark Christmas movie

Morgan Saunders has a contagious energy about her, whether she's showing off her latest dance moves at home or doing an online audition for a movie director — she sparkles.

It's easy to see how the 10 year old landed a role in the Hallmark movie Twas The Night Before Christmas which is airing this holiday season on CTV and the Hallmark Channel.

"This is the first big thing that I've ever booked," said Morgan Saunders. "It was very, very fun and cool … It was such a big project," she said.

She spent about a month in Ottawa filming scenes with lead actors Torrey Devitto and Zane Holtz.

Saunders played the role of Josie Avery, Holtz's daughter. The movie is about an actress (Devitto) who takes charge of a town's Christmas Eve play while dealing with a controversial question about who the real author is of a famous poem.

Morgan Saunders getting her hair done on set in Nova Scotia recently for the Film Hailey Rose which is due out in the fall of 2023. (Submitted by Linda Saunders)

Morgan's Mom, Linda Saunders, said she was with Morgan the whole time on set.

"It was a great experience all round, it was fun to see her doing what she loves, and what she's worked so hard to do," said Linda.

She said Morgan likes a challenge, whether that's math, chess or acting.

"You have to put so many things together to create a good scene, and she just can put herself in her character's shoes and naturally perform," Linda said.

Hair, make-up and even a school tutor

Morgan, who acted in commercials and TV shows on P.E.I. before this big role, couldn't believe how big the production was — and the amount of staff around to help get her into the role of Josie.

"They do the clapper board and say action … they change the camera angle about ten times," she said. "You get there three hours early, you had make-up, hair, wardrobe and then you go to set."

P.E.I. actor Morgan Saunders with lead actors Torrey Devitto, left, and Zane Holtz. (Submitted by Linda Saunders)

She said there was a lot of time between scenes where she could do crafts, eat catered meals. She even had a private tutor to help her with school work.

She was the only kid on set, most of the time. She's taking online acting classes through LeBlanc School of Acting in Vancouver.

Julian LeBlanc, the school's CEO, has worked with Morgan and said she's "a hard-working professional" who competed against 100 other child actors for the Hallmark part.

"Morgan came us with so much raw, natural talent," he said. "She beat out many, many people for that role."

Morgan Saunders says she likes acting cause it makes her think. (Submitted by Linda Saunders)

The pandemic allowed Morgan to audition for many roles, because so many businesses turned to online auditions.Now most directors have stuck to that and it means Morgan is auditioning for roles almost weekly.

She recently finished filming a movie in Nova Scotia, which will be out next fall.

Morgan said she likes life at home, but hopes she will land more roles and maybe even get an award some day.

"My goal is to kind of walk on a red carpet or something or win an award," she said.