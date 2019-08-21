Halifax man cycling through Atlantic provinces for Ronald McDonald House
'You don't know that you need a place like that until a circumstance like that arises'
Jason Thorpe was just nine years old when he underwent treatment for cancer in Halifax.
Now, the 25-year-old is on the P.E.I. leg of his 1,700-kilometre cycling tour aiming to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities in Atlantic Canada.
The bike tour, for Thorpe, is his way of giving back to the organization, which offered him vital support during a very scary and unpredictable time in his life.
"Your life changes pretty quick and dramatically. So for my parents and my sister, they needed a place to stay so they had the Ronald McDonald House there for them," he said.
Thorpe grew up in New Brunswick and now lives in Halifax.
They welcomed us with open arms and they are extended family at this point.— Jason Thorpe
Thorpe hopes to raise $20,000, he said, with 100 per cent of the funds raised going to Ronald McDonald House Charities in the region.
Thorpe has already raised about 30 per cent of his goal.
"You don't know that you need a place like that until a circumstance like that arises. But they were there. They welcomed us with open arms and they are extended family at this point," Thorpe said.
The bike tour kicked off on Aug. 18 and is expected to wrap up at the end of the Labour Day weekend.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.