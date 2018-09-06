Tag some, keep some: P.E.I. fishermen offered extra catch for study

P.E.I. halibut fishermen are being offered the possibility of extra catch if they participate in the second year of a DFO research study.

During the month of September, 10 successful candidates will each be assigned an area where they will tag halibut with satellite tags that allow the fish to be tracked.

Once 400 fish are tagged, those fishermen have the option to continue fishing another 100 halibut to help pay for their efforts.

"The whole point of this is we can see for years to come where those fish pop up again, how much they've grown," said Melanie Giffin, a marine biologist and program planner with the PEIFA.

"As they're tagged they're measured, and from the measurement — the length — we can get an approximate weight from them, and that gives us a little bit of an idea in terms of distribution."

75 volunteers for 10 spots

There will be observers on each of the boats monitoring what happens, and noting any fish caught and kept.

About 75 fishermen volunteered last year for the program, with 10 picked. About 500 fish were tagged, and at least two of those have been caught again and remeasured so far this year.

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association is accepting names until the draw at noon Friday.

With files from Laura Chapin