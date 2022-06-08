Summerside says no to federal halfway house in city 

Summerside city council has denied an application for a federal halfway house in the city.

More than 70 people packed into city hall Tuesday night. Two boardrooms close to the council chamber were needed to fit everybody in.

The city said it received "countless, countless, countless phone calls and emails" from residents opposing the plans for the building located at 658 Water Street East.

The city also received a petition, signed by more than 400 residents, strongly opposing the halfway house, which would have been the first federal corrections halfway house in P.E.I.

'This is really serious crime'

Denise Murchison, who was one of the residents in attendance, said she's delighted the city denied the application. She said it was not a case of people saying they didn't want it in their backyard.

It was not a case of people saying they didn’t want it in their backyard, says Denise Murchison. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"This wasn't a situation where someone was stealing out of your shed, this is really serious crime," Murchison said, following the meeting.

"I went door-to-door in my neighbourhood and someone else did part of the subdivision but the message was loud and clear: there was fear and there was anxiety."

The facility would have housed up to eight men, all former federal convicts released from prison on parole, on the condition they live in a supervised facility.

That facility would have included staff 24-7, video surveillance and strict curfews.

The centre would have allowed Island residents who have served federal prison time to return home. Now, many of them stay at a halfway house in Moncton.

'We will be exploring our options'

Atlantic Human Services operates that 20-bed facility in Moncton, and is spearheading the project in Summerside.

The city also received a petition, signed by more than 400 residents, strongly opposing the halfway house, which would have been located here at 658 Water Street East. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Joffre Theriault, president and CEO of Atlantic Human Services, said his organization has 27 years of experience and data to show that nearby residents had no reason to fear the halfway house.

"We are disappointed," Theriault said, in a telephone interview with CBC News.

"At this stage, we will be exploring our options. We believe that this is a resource that is very important for the province as much as it is about successful reintegration. It is also good public safety, so at this stage we'll reconvene with our government partners and see what the next steps are, if any."

Theriault can appeal the city's decision to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. He has 21 days to do that.

"We will seek advice on that," Theriault said, adding he was surprised how quickly the city denied the application.

'Some peace of mind'

Tuesday's meeting was supposed to be a planning board meeting.

More than 70 people packed into city hall Tuesday night, forcing the city to put people in two nearby boardrooms to fit everybody in. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The plan was for the board to make its decision Tuesday night and for council to vote on it during its regular monthly meeting June 20.

But council moved much more quickly, adjourning its planning board meeting and going immediately into a special meeting of council Tuesday night.

That's where council voted unanimously to deny the application.

Brian McFeely, chair of planning board with the City of Summerside, said council decided to hold the vote right away, to give residents "some peace of mind."

The application for the halfway house met all the bylaws requirements, which was outlined in a package given to councillors.

'We're elected to represent the views of our citizens'

But McFeely said there was an outcry from the community.

Summerside Police Chief Dave Poirier wrote a letter to council, which was read during the public meeting, opposing the plans for the halfway house. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I don't think [public outcry] was the only reason that it was denied. Certainly the report on the public safety was part of the criteria that was given consideration as well," said McFeely.

"We're elected to represent the views of our citizens and I feel it is certainly my responsibility and duty to represent their view in any vote that I do."

Summerside Police Chief Dave Poirier prepared the report on public safety for city council.

Poirier wrote a letter to council, which was read during the public meeting, opposing the plans for the halfway house.

There was a loud round of applause after Poirier's report was read in the council chambers.

'See their fear'

In an interview after the meeting, Poirier said he was happy with council's decision to deny the application.

"I certainly can see their fear," said Poirier.

"We are all for reintegration of offenders, but I oppose the site."

Poirier said the site is in the middle of a residential area.

"I looked at all aspects, the bus stop right there in front of it, the walking trails nearby, the seniors housing."

Murchison said she hopes Theriault doesn't appeal and this is the end of it. She said the residents were already uneasy, just hearing that a federal halfway house may be set up in their neighbourhood.

"The risk was too great for our city to not rise and say no. We can't take chances for our elderly, for our children, for our families."