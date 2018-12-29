MLA offers free rides on New Year's Eve

Residents of Tignish can call their MLA if they have a question or concern about government — or if they just want a safe ride home New Year's Eve.

Hal Perry, the MLA for the region, offered to be the designated driver for his constituents on New Year's Eve when he first got elected in 2011. He's continuing the tradition again on Monday night.

He said the idea originated from conversations within the community. He said people don't always have options for taxis and other methods of transportation.

"So I thought this was an opportunity for me to give back to my community and also at the same time use this platform, this new platform that I have since being elected, to promote designated driving."

Perry said he usually gives rides to about 65 people each New Year's Eve.

The rides are free but if people insist on paying, Perry said he donates the money to charity.

