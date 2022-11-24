Summerside doctor set to leave practice as patient registry continues to swell

Another 2,100 more P.E.I. residents could be without a family doctor by the end of April.

Dr. Hal McRae sent a letter to his patients dated Feb. 7 that says he has made the "very difficult and heartbreaking decision" to close his practice in Summerside on April 20.

"It has become increasingly challenging to care for patients within the current system, and for me it is no longer sustainable," he said in the letter obtained by CBC.

In an email to CBC, Health P.E.I. said it has not yet been able to recruit a primary care provider for this McRae's patients.

"Health P.E.I. acknowledges and is sorry for the frustration and concern this will cause former patients," the email said.

McRae's departure comes as provinces across Canada deal with an increasingly fragile health-care system.

McRae's patients are expected to join the 27,237 already on P.E.I. patient registry. In the meantime, they have been directed to free virtual care via the Maple platform.

Emergency rooms in rural areas of P.E.I. frequently operate on reduced hours due to a lack of hospital staff.

Dr. Hal McRae sent a letter to his patients saying it was 'no longer sustainable' for him to continue his family medicine practice. (Nancy A. Hamill/Facebook)

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau increased health-care spending for the provinces. P.E.I. will get an extra $48 million next year.

New chair of Health P.E.I. board

Premier Dennis King has said money alone won't fix the system, and the province needs to explore other ways to deliver health care.

The frustrations in the health-care system have gone beyond the doctors' offices and emergency rooms. In December, the board chair of Health P.E.I. resigned, saying the system will "continue to fail" unless ongoing issues, including hiring practices, are addressed.

In January, former P.E.I. senator Diane Francis was appointed as the new board chair.

CBC reached out to McRae through Health P.E.I. but he declined an interview request.

In his letter to patients, he said while he will no longer provide "a comprehensive family medicine practice," he plans to "continue to look for ways to provide care to Islanders."