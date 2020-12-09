How these P.E.I. salons are dealing with the latest COVID restrictions

Hair salons on P.E.I. are trying to navigate the new COVID-19 restrictions announced over the weekend after a cluster of cases was identified.

While salons are allowed to stay open under the new rules — some have closed up temporarily to reassess the situation.

"Monday, a lot of clients cancelled," said Shawna Ryan, owner of Tangerine Hair and Spa.

"At least 30 per cent for the whole entire week cancelled Monday morning. Everybody is a little bit nervous about the new outbreak."

As well as the new restrictions, Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison asked Islanders 20-29 in the capital region to get tested, even if they were asymptomatic.

'I'm really hoping to open on Friday,' says Shawna Ryan, who owns Tangerine Hair and Spa in Charlottetown. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

The salon didn't open on Tuesday because of the average age of staff and many customers falling in the demographic of those who should be tested.

Out of Ryan's 16 employees, 13 of them fall into the age range.

"We thought we'd take a few days to let them get tested and then kind of reassess on Thursday," Ryan said.

"I'm really hoping to open on Friday."

Emily Cooper, co-owner of Prism Hair Studio, curls hair prior to masks being made mandatory at the shop. At the moment Prism plans to stay open. (Jessica Davis Photography )

Ryan understands clients being worried — it's the first time community spread has been discussed on P.E.I. and physical distancing can't be maintained during appointments.

"While masks are effective they are not 100 per cent," she said. "We want clients to know that we do take this very seriously and we are doing everything we can to keep our clients, staff and our family safe."

Staying open

Prism Hair Studio in Charlottetown has stayed open.

People are nervous. — Emily Cooper, Prism Hair Studio

"We've had a few people that have had to reschedule if they had their test done," said co-owner Emily Cooper.

"We've been asking people not to come in if they had any symptoms anyway."

The shop is closed on Mondays and Cooper said staff took the day to go get tested. Cooper has yet to get her test results back.

"I feel pretty safe, I know we are taking every precaution possible," she said.

The holidays are typically a busy time for hair salons, Cooper says. (Jessica Davis Photography )

Cooper said the business made masks mandatory before the province did.

Trained hairdressers are taught proper sanitation, she said, and learn about how infectious diseases can spread. The salon is also using hospital-grade disinfectant.

"People are nervous," Cooper said, adding a few things have changed.

"We are kind of locking the door unless people have appointments. So we aren't taking walk-ins at the time," she said, adding people can make appointments to buy products.

The holidays are typically a busy time for hair salons, Cooper said, and if there are no more outbreaks she is expecting the end of this year will be no different.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Extreme or unusual fatigue

Runny nose.

