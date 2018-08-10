Hail storm sweeps its way across P.E.I.

A flash of hail moved through P.E.I. late Friday afternoon, felling trees along the way.

Some pieces were the size of baseballs, others like marbles.

Here's some of the photos readers shared on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

'My kitchen window is smashed,' Graham Stewart says. (Submitted by Graham Stewart)

The hail was both big and small. (Submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi)

Handfuls of hail! (Submitted by Coralee Simpson)

There was even enough to play with in some areas! (Submitted by Josh Hirtle)

⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/JayScotland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayScotland</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a>⁩ ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/LouiseMartinCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LouiseMartinCBC</a>⁩ so much for this windshield. Sigh. Three week old vehicle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ToAFM9fKxt">pic.twitter.com/ToAFM9fKxt</a> —@stephencclow

​

More P.E.I. news