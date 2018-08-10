Skip to Main Content
Hail storm sweeps its way across P.E.I.
A flash of hail moved through P.E.I. late Friday afternoon, felling trees along the way.

Some pieces were the size of baseballs, others like marbles

CBC News
There was lots of hail rolling through the province on Friday afternoon. (Submitted by Jessica Erin)

Some pieces were the size of baseballs, others like marbles.

Here's some of the photos readers shared on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

'My kitchen window is smashed,' Graham Stewart says. (Submitted by Graham Stewart)
The hail was both big and small. (Submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi)
Handfuls of hail! (Submitted by Coralee Simpson)
There was even enough to play with in some areas! (Submitted by Josh Hirtle)

