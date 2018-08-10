New
Hail storm sweeps its way across P.E.I.
A flash of hail moved through P.E.I. late Friday afternoon, felling trees along the way.
Some pieces were the size of baseballs, others like marbles
Some pieces were the size of baseballs, others like marbles.
Here's some of the photos readers shared on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
<a href="https://twitter.com/JayScotland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayScotland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LouiseMartinCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LouiseMartinCBC</a> so much for this windshield. Sigh. Three week old vehicle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ToAFM9fKxt">pic.twitter.com/ToAFM9fKxt</a>—@stephencclow
