Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. to build modular homes in light of supply, labour shortages

Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. is moving forward with four new — and different — projects in Kings County.

They will be modular homes — two in Georgetown and two in Souris — instead of the traditional homes commonly built by Habitat for Humanity.

Modular homes are generally built using an assembly line format in a factory, with each section constructed separately before being shipped to the site for final assembly.

Pam Schurman Montgomery, CEO of Habitat for Humanity P.E.I., said the costs are similar to a traditional build.

"Because of all the shortage supply issues and with the challenges in labour and building in general, we thought we'd try modular this year," she said.

Having a modular build helps secure pricing and timelines, so we're pretty happy with that. — Pam Schurman Montgomery

"It will allow us to get our partner families into these homes faster. Having a modular build helps secure pricing and timelines, so we're pretty happy with that."

The land for the four projects has been donated.

The homes will have full foundations, Schurman Montgomery said.

The partner families who will own the homes will still put sweat equity into the projects by building extras such as decking or sheds, or by volunteering at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore or with approved community groups, she said.

The homes are scheduled to arrive in the fall. Applications are now being received from interested families.

Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. also has two regular builds planned in the coming year in Harrington.