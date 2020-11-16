Habitat for Humanity ReStore moving to former Sears location

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlottetown is moving in the New Year.

The organization has sold its current building at 365 Mount Edward Road and will be moving into a leased space a few blocks away in the old Sears location.

Jamie MacKay, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity P.E.I., said the new space is about the same size, but its layout and location are better. There is also ample parking.

"I think we'll get more people," MacKay said.

'More visual to the public'

"It's also a way to revitalize just the general feel. You know there is more traffic flow up there, it's more visual to the public. There are more retail locations up in that area."

The ReStore accepts donations of household and other goods and resells them to the public. Proceeds go toward constructing homes for low income families in the province.

MacKay said the plan is to move into the new ReStore in early January. He said volunteers would be welcome to help with the move, and with the operation of the new facility.

More from CBC P.E.I.