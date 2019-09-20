Habitat for Humanity P.E.I. aims to connect with LGBTQ community through first 'rainbow build'

Dustin Pound hasn't used a hammer in "quite some time," but on a sunny Friday morning, he put his hands to work, helping to build a house in Harrington, P.E.I.

Pound was one of several volunteers who took part in Habitat for Humanity P.E.I.'s first ever "rainbow build." The two-day event was specifically organized to invite volunteers from the Island's LGBTQ community to take part.

Pound said he'd considered volunteering with the organization in the past, but had never made it out to a build. When he heard about this event, he wanted to get involved,

"I didn't feel like I was just kind of stumbling upon a construction site alone. And then calling it a rainbow build too made it a much more comfortable thing to just kind of come out, and I feel like I would have been more welcomed," Pound said.

Just a handful of volunteers turned out for the inaugural rainbow build, but organizers hope to grow the event in years to come — and hope the partnership will encourage more people in the LGBTQ community to apply for the organization's housing program.

'Break down those preconceptions'

Aaron Brown, CEO of Habitat for Humanity P.E.I., said the idea was inspired by events hosted by Habitat for Humanity in Colorado.

It was organized in partnership with the PEERS Alliance, not only as a way to attract more volunteers, but also with the hopes of connecting with more Islanders who may be in need of housing.

Aaron Brown, CEO of Habitat for Humanity P.E.I., says the organization wants people to know that all kinds of families are welcome to apply to its housing program. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"There's a traditional kind of idea of what constitutes a family. We wanted to break down those preconceptions and kind of let the province know that families come in all shapes, sizes, makeups, compositions," Brown said.

"If you're a family in need of housing, we want to be one of the organizations that is thought of."

Spreading the word

Volunteer Andy Glydon said the rainbow build was a "simple way to show inclusivity," and they were excited to get involved.

"It's just nice to be out here working with your hands and doing something that you know is contributing to the community, any community really."

Dustin Pound, left, and Andy Glydon, both board members with Pride P.E.I., were happy to see Habitat for Humanity reaching out to the LGBTQ community. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Glydon and Pound are both board members for Pride P.E.I. Glydon said some people who don't have a "traditional family" may not consider applying to programs like Habitat for Humanity's housing partnerships.

"I think now knowing that they have these rainbow builds and are looking to actively reach out, it's something that, as a board we can bring out to the community and make sure that people are aware of it," Glydon said.

'Several inquiries'

Beyond the volunteers on the build site, Brown said the outreach appears to already be working.

"We've already received several inquiries and emails from families that have heard about the rainbow build, and are now interested in putting their name on our list."

Organizers hope to attract more volunteers to the rainbow build next year. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Brown said Habitat for Humanity recently worked with PEERS Alliance to make sure there are no hidden barriers in the application process, which might prevent people from applying.

Brown said the organization plans to make the rainbow build an annual event — and he hopes to grow the numbers next year.

