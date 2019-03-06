Province contributes $625K toward new Habitat for Humanity homes
Funding will provide $25K per home toward 25 new homes
The government of P.E.I. has announced it will give $625,000 to help Habitat for Humanity build 25 homes for Island families.
The funding, which is part of the government's housing action plan, will provide $25,000 toward each of the homes.
"Affordable home ownership offers Island families a solid foundation to thrive from," said Human and Family Services Minister Tina Mundy in a news release.
"This project will enrich many lives and help to increase the province's affordable housing stock with environmentally sustainable family homes."
According to the release, the units will be single-family homes and townhouses and 50 per cent of the townhouses will be fully accessible.
The province said the new houses are also expected to exceed national standards for energy efficiency.
