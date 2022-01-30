P.E.I. gyms pumped up to reopen Monday

Gyms are reopening on Prince Edward Island Monday morning after the latest round of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Gyms and restaurants will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Aaron Dawson, the owner and head trainer at Hustle Athletic Training in Summerside, said he sent workout ideas to members at home during the lockdown, but he is excited to get the gym back to allowing in-person workouts.

"It's definitely a big relief to get back to what we consider normal now," he said. "I know a lot of people are looking forward to getting back to that gym routine, work on themselves and get out of the house."

With the shutdown lasting most of January, Dawson worries he may have lost out on some new clients who made New Year's resolutions.

"We definitely missed the boat this year and last year," he said. "It's been a rough go."

In the initial lockdown, the business lost about 25 per cent of its members, he said, While he has been able to regain most of those lost members, the gym has seen pretty much no growth through the pandemic, he said.

"A number of small businesses have suffered and I feel fortunate that we have been at least able to maintain membership over the last two years and we are still surviving," he said.

Mike Ives, co-owner of CrossFit 782, said those who plan to come back to the gym should make sure they are free of COVID-19 symptoms. (Submitted by Crossfit 782)

Mike Ives, the co-owner of CrossFit 782, said he took advantage of the shutdown to renovate the Charlottetown location and get his Stratford location fully operational.

"It's good news to be open again," he said. "We've been doing classes on Zoom the last few weeks."

Ives has only one reminder for members wanting to make that first 6 a.m Crossfit class.

"We'd love to see you guys back, just if you do have any symptoms just get tested, wait around at home don't come in till you are ready."