P.E.I. gyms, fitness centres working out plans to reopen

Gyms and fitness centres on P.E.I. are getting to reopen after shutting down two months ago because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Those facilities are allowed to reopen on June 1, when the Island is scheduled to enter the third phase of the province's plan to ease restrictions.

Getting ready to reopen means gyms will have to plan how their businesses will run while keeping everyone safe and physically distant.

"We're building basically a new business," said Brett Roberts, who co-owns Crossfit 782 in Charlottetown and 782 Athletics in Stratford, P.E.I., with Michael Ives.

"Brett and I looked at each other and said 'We've got to change our entire way of doing business.' So it's been very challenging," said Ives.

Making changes

They plan to run classes on June 1, and they're busy marking out individual sections of the gym in Charlottetown so clients have their own area to work out.

Each station will be two metres apart and will be equipped with sanitizer and paper towel for cleaning equipment before and after a workout, said Roberts.

There is going to be quite a change. — Stephanie Knickle, iMotion Fitness

And coaches won't be touching clients to correct their form. They'll direct clients verbally from at least two metres away.

"Coaches will have a track in the middle of the gym where they'll be able to walk around and see people, still six feet away," Roberts said.

"And they'll say 'Get on your heels. Keep your chest up. Fill your belly full of air,' whatever cue they may need."

When people walk into the gym, they'll need to wash their hands right away, Roberts said. The gym is also changing its protocols so that people only come into the building for their class.

Michael Ives and Brett Roberts say preparing to reopen was like starting their business from scratch. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"There'll be no showers after class. People are going to be asked to come in and be ready to work out so that they're not going to be changing," Roberts said. They're also asking clients to bring their own water to avoid congregating at the water cooler.

There will only be 10 workout stations in the gym and people will have to register in advance for class. The gym has designed its own booking system to handle the reservations.

"The other component of it that I think is particularly important now is that we have a piece for contact tracing, so we can track back pursuant to the provincial guidelines," Ives said.

In addition, there will be more time between classes to allow for more cleaning and sanitization. The gym will also be cleaned thoroughly every night.

No equipment to start

Other facilities aren't rushing to open on June 1. Stephanie Knickle, owner of iMotion Fitness in Charlottetown, said she's thinking about a mid- to late-June reopening.

Knickle said iMotion Fitness will be adding physical distancing stickers, reducing class sizes and making sure there's plenty of hand sanitizer available.

So there will be some adoptions for sure. — Stephanie Knickle, iMotion Fitness

"I think initially we will not be using equipment in our classes, and we're able to provide a really good variety without equipment," said Knickle.

When classes start to use equipment, Knickle will encourage clients to bring their own, rather than using the ones in the gym. Clients who don't have their own will be able to use equipment there, which will be sanitized and cleaned after every use.

Some of the classes offered by Knickle are focused on those rehabilitating from injury, with chronic issues or health conditions and older adults. Those classes often require more hands-on work from the trainer.

"There is going to be quite a change, you know, when we're not able to touch or get in that six-foot kind of space that we do have to, again rely really on being able to cue properly and to make eye contact with clients," she said.

"So there will be some adoptions for sure."

More from CBC P.E.I.