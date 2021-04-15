P.E.I.'s share of federal guns and gangs violence fund is $1.55 million

Prince Edward Island is getting $1.55 million over three years as its share of federal funding meant to reduce gun and gang violence across Canada.

The amount was announced at a virtual news conference Thursday.

"Illicit firearms and organized crime are very real threats to the personal security of law-abiding citizens," Charlottetown MP Sean Casey said in a statement about the funding. "No corner of our country is immune from these threats, including our beloved Prince Edward Island."

Casey said during the news conference that federal officials believe the province is best positioned to determine the way the money from the five-year $327.6-million federal Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund should be spent.

Municipal forces get boost

Provincial Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson said the money would go toward municipal forces, specifically police equipment, training, community outreach and 3.5 new policing positions.

A spokesperson for Thompson's department later said the new positions would include one additional officer for each of the Summerside and Charlottetown police departments, a half position for Kensington's force, and "one civilian position for digital forensic investigation with Charlottetown Police Services."

The spokesperson added: "The overall intent of this funding, which this is the first time P.E.I. is accessing these funds, is to prevent and mitigate as much as possible any gun- or gang-related crime before it takes a strong foothold in any Island community."

