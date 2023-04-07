New guide aims to help newcomers to P.E.I.'s Évangéline Region settle in

A group created as part of a federally funded project called Welcoming Francophone Communities has just released a historical guide to the Évangéline Region of P.E.I. — specifically for newcomers.

Mathilde Sinnasse works with Bienvenue Évangéline, based in Wellington, P.E.I.

She says there can be a lot to get used to when you're a newcomer to the Island, including learning about your new community and its cultural norms.

She estimates there are about 20 newcomers either working or living in the Évangéline Region right now, and she hopes the guide will be of use to them.

"There are some things about our Acadian community, economic life, religious life, education life, so all kinds of things that can be useful for a newcomer to help them better [know] the place they live in.

"But it's also a good tool for people from here, to better know their past and their present."

The guide is called Le passé et le présent: La Région Évangeline. The information in it comes from a previously written book by Georges Arsenault called Guide Historique de la région Évangéline.

It includes everything from the history of National Acadian Day, on Aug. 15 each year, to the cultural factors that went into traditional French Canadian cooking.

The new guide for newcomers includes such information as how the Évangéline Region of Prince Edward Island got its name, from the Acadian heroine of a well-known epic poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow about the Great Expulsion. (Isabelle Gallant/CBC)

Sinasse said there is some English in the guide for people who can't read French to get to know the area as well.

"I think knowing the history of the place you live in… that's very important to better understand where you are."

Sinasse is relatively new to Canada. She was 21 when she came to the Island from France with her mother three years ago. Her father joined them in 2022.

She didn't know anyone when she arrived. She wasn't working, so she volunteered for La Belle Alliance community centre in Summerside and began to attend events and network with others.

"You need to make some effort to be part of the community, too, because it's not just like, 'OK, hi, everybody, I am here, you should all just welcome me!' … I think that it's work that both sides need to do."

She thinks the Évangéline Region is doing that work very well,

"People here are really willing to share histories about themselves, about their families and about their culture, so that's lovely."

