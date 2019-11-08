60 rental units for 'every budget' planned for Guardian building

Sixty new student residence units are planned for the building that houses the Guardian newspaper in Charlottetown.

The building at 165 Prince St. was sold earlier this year to a commercial property developer.

The newspaper office will be on the second floor. But the plans are to add two new floors for a student residence that will be called Prince Hall, said Issmat Al-Akhali of Blacksheep Project Management Inc., the company involved with the residence project.

"Our plan is to do 60 rooms of varying sizes and amenities so there's something to fit every budget," he said.

"We are primarily focusing on students and also open to let professionals or people looking for short-term rentals to have access. We'll separate them from students.

Hoping to be complete by fall of 2020

Al-Akhali said they are still waiting for the final approval to go through city hall, but hopes to have the construction completed and students moved in by the fall of 2020.

The plans for the lower floor include the lobby for the residence and retail space.

