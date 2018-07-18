No need for alarm: P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue training in Montague area

If you are in the Montague, P.E.I., area on Sunday and see what appears to be a rescue mission — don't be alarmed.

P.E.I.'s Ground Search and Rescue team is holding a training exercise.

Though the volunteer crews do much classroom training — nothing beats hands-on experience, says Devon Herring, logistics officer for the ground search team.

About 40 members will be out in the woods and on water around Montague and Brudenell.

"The more you train the better you get at it," said Herring.

Participants will be wearing high-visibility orange vests or jackets and mock victims will have badges.

There will be props set out along the Montague River between Knox's Dam and Brudenell Point and boats will be on the water.

The members will be practising first aid and search techniques. The exercise runs until 5 p.m.

