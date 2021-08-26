Search and rescue training exercise to take place in Cavendish

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue will be conducting a training exercise on Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the area around the P.E.I. National Park in Cavendish.

The public should not be alarmed because it's only a drill and they can still visit the park, according to a news release. The exercise will bring higher than normal traffic to the area.

George Williams, president of P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue, said the exercise is for their volunteers to practise their navigation skills in the woods and trails within the national park.

Normally they use a map, compass and GPS to find their way around.

"But this weekend, it's a little different, we're going to try some new technology," he said.

The volunteers will practise using a new mapping application on their phones — the app is developed from a three-year program funded by Public Safety Canada.

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue is a volunteer-based, non-profit, charitable organization which, when called upon, assists law enforcement and other first responders to find people who have gone missing. They currently have 95 volunteers across the Island.

Besides search and rescue work, the volunteers also run a program called AdventureSmart to educate Islanders, mostly younger children, on how to be safe out in the woods and also to get outdoors and have fun.