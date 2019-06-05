Officials looking for rogue groundhogs in Charlottetown

P.E.I. provincial wildlife officials are on the lookout for groundhogs in the Charlottetown area.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been sightings in West Royalty and Charlottetown's downtown.

It's the second time in the last two years that the province has tried to capture the elusive rodents.

"We're in the kind of gathering information stage right now," said Garry Gregory, a provincial biologist with P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife.

"We're just trying to get a firm handle on where these den locations might be and then come up with the plan from there."

They're not going to swim across the Strait and it would be difficult for them to walk across the bridge undetected, so humans were probably involved in some manner. — Garry Gregory

It's unclear how many there are and how they came to the province at this point. They are more common in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Gregory said they could have hitched a ride aboard a transport truck or someone may have brought them from a neighbouring province and deliberately released them.

"It would be very difficult for them to naturally get here," he said. "They're not going to swim across the Strait and it would be difficult for them to walk across the bridge undetected, so humans were probably involved in some manner."

Gregory said it's likely he's dealing with more than one groundhog, because of the simultaneous sightings in recent weeks. He said groundhogs typically don't range that far.

'They're not a native species so if we have an opportunity to intervene and try to capture them and prevent them from establishing themselves on P.E.I., that's something we're very interested in doing,' says Garry Gregory, wildlife biologist with P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Groundhogs are a common nuisance species and can create a lot of problems both in residential areas where they will dig up people's vegetable gardens and cause a lot of damage," Gregory said.

Groundhogs have also been known to burrow under sheds or compromise septic systems with their extensive digging.

Looking for groundhog dens

Their tunnelling can also cause more serious injuries to larger animals like cattle or horses, if they step in a hole.

Gregory said there are a lot of issues that go with having groundhogs, which is why the department is working hard to find them fast.

Gregory says to call P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife if a groundhog is spotted. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We want to try to prevent them from being established and the quicker we can act, the better."

Live traps will be set up for the next few days.

If the groundhogs can be captured, the province said it plans to reach out to its regional counterparts in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to see if they might be willing to accept the animals.

