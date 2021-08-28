Ground search concludes for missing Lennox Island man

Ground search and rescue efforts for a missing Lennox Island man have concluded.

RCMP say the ground search for Jamie Sark ended Friday evening.

Sark, 28, is described as being nearly five feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He usually wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

He was last seen last Saturday between 11 a.m. and noon near Mosquito Path, which is in a wooded area on P.E.I.'s North Shore. He was reported missing on Wednesday.

Jamie Sark is described as being nearly five feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. (Prince District RCMP)

Prince District RCMP said Thursday that some of Sark's personal items were found near a water tower on the island, which is in western P.E.I.

While the ground search is finished, police say they plan to have a helicopter in the air to check the area in the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-436-9300.

