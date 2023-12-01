Former senator Diane Griffin to be next UPEI chancellor

Diane Griffin will be officially sworn in as the 10th chancellor of the University of Prince Edward Island early next year, the board of governors announced Thursday.

The university chancellor is a ceremonial role. The chancellor presides over convocations and confers degrees, diplomas and certificates.

"I am so very honoured to serve my alma mater in this way," Griffin said in a news release.

"Not only am I committed to fulfilling the ceremonial aspects of the role, but I also hope to be an excellent ambassador for UPEI."

Griffin has a long history of public service, most recently as chair of the Health P.E.I. board and in the Senate of Canada, where she sat from 2016 to 2022 before retirement.

She was also a town councillor in Stratford, a deputy minister in the provincial government and has served on many local, regional and national boards and committees.

A recipient of the Governor General's Conservation Award and the Order of P.E.I., Griffin is known across the country as an environmental and conservation activist.

She has been executive director of the Island Nature Trust and program manager for P.E.I. for the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Griffin replaces former P.E.I. premier Catherine Callbeck, who became chancellor in 2018.