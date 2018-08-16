Man accused of sex assault was on parole at the time

A Charlottetown man who's accused of raping a woman was on parole at the time of the alleged offence, a Charlottetown court has heard.

Gregory William Lunn was ordered to be held in custody after the show-cause hearing Thursday in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

A show-cause hearing is held so the Crown can argue the person should be held in custody rather than released.

The alleged sexual assault happened Aug. 9 in the victim's home. Crown prosecutor Gerald Quinn told court Lunn is accused of breaking into the home around 7 a.m. and entering the woman's bedroom. The victim woke up to find Lunn raping her, according to the Crown's allegations.

Court heard Lunn was arrested later that day after he turned himself in to RCMP.

Those allegations have not been proven, and Lunn has not entered a plea to a charge of sexual assault committed during a break and enter.

Lunn was sent to jail in June 2017 for dangerous driving causing death. Court heard he was released from jail in January after serving part of the sentence. Lunn's parole has been revoked, court heard Thursday, pending a parole board hearing.

Defence lawyer Brendan Hubley told court Lunn, 32, has been working full time since his release from jail. Lunn did not speak during Thursday's show-cause hearing. His parents were in the court room "as a show of support for their son," said Hubley.

RCMP forensic officers search for fingerprints and other evidence, Aug. 9. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Justice Gerard Mitchell granted the Crown's request for Lunn to be held in custody until his next court appearance on the charge, slated for Monday.

In addition, Lunn is being held in custody until a parole board hearing takes place. That hearing is to be held within 30 days of his arrest.

