P.E.I. Green Party pleads guilty to charge related to campaign sign
The party has been fined $500
The Green Party of P.E.I. pleaded guilty at provincial court in Charlottetown Friday to a charge related to the party's failure to reference an official agent on a campaign sign during the spring election.
Under the Election Expenses Act, all campaign signs must make reference to an official agent and the party or candidate authorizing the advertisement.
According to court documents, that sign was in the community of Long Creek, which is located in the electoral district of New Haven-Rocky Point.
The party was fined $500 for the breach.
This follows the Liberal Association of P.E.I. pleading guilty in court Thursday, to putting up campaign signs for the spring election too early.
In court, the party took full responsibility for that and did not lay any blame on its volunteers.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.