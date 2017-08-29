P.E.I. Green Party pleads guilty to charge related to campaign sign

The Green Party of P.E.I. pleaded guilty at provincial court in Charlottetown Friday to a charge related to the party's failure to reference an official agent on a campaign sign during the spring election.

Under the Election Expenses Act, all campaign signs must make reference to an official agent and the party or candidate authorizing the advertisement.

According to court documents, that sign was in the community of Long Creek, which is located in the electoral district of New Haven-Rocky Point.

The party was fined $500 for the breach.

This follows the Liberal Association of P.E.I. pleading guilty in court Thursday, to putting up campaign signs for the spring election too early.

In court, the party took full responsibility for that and did not lay any blame on its volunteers.

