Greens say lack of health-care services at Charlottetown Community Outreach Centre a 'glaring gap'

The P.E.I. Greens say they want to know why there isn't any permanent health-care professional at the Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown.

Green MLA Karla Bernard said in the legislature Wednesday that the lack of medical services at the centre is a "glaring gap" which needs to be addressed.

"When people come in looking for help, if they don't find it in the first place that they look, they often don't come back," said Bernard, whose district hosts the centre. "We need to be prepared for anything and right now we're not."

The centre connects Islanders with support services and gives them access to laundry facilities, phones, washrooms and computers.

The centre is managed by the Salvation Army, but the working group who runs it does report to government.

Housing and Social Development Minister Brad Trivers said the government is currently looking into offering counselling and mental-health services at the centre.

"This has been something with the outreach service from the very beginning, I think, they've been working on. And it's just very challenging with resources the way they are within health," Trivers said. "I think that's the main feedback that I'm getting."

Trivers said his department isn't looking into offering health-care services at the centre for the moment, though he left the door open to offering them in the future.