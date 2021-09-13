Greens' Annamie Paul says P.E.I. a 'proof of concept' as she makes Island campaign stop

Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul says the achievements of the party's provincial counterparts on P.E.I. are a "proof of concept" of what the Greens can do at the federal level.

The federal party leader arrived at the Charlottetown Airport on Monday noon, kicking off a two-day visit to the Island.

"Here, people have what we call a proof of concept, proof of why voting Green makes a difference," she said.

"For those of us from other parts of the country coming to P.E.I. and seeing that in the short time that the Greens have been in the opposition, that the Greens have been in the legislature, that they've been able to pass ... 14 pieces of legislation, 14 pieces, and we're talking about ground-breaking legislation."

Paul was slated to meet University of Prince Edward Island students at a barbecue, tour an organic farm as well as meet the four candidates who are running in the province for the Greens.

She planned to cap off her day by attending a pep rally in the evening.

On Tuesday, she will conduct private meetings as well as host a press conference with Green candidates where they'll discuss issues affecting the Maritime provinces.

No travel

Up to now, Paul has restricted most of her campaigning to her Toronto Centre riding. This is the first campaign trip she's taken outside Ontario.

Paul reiterated that she was spending most of her time there in an effort to win her riding, saying it takes "a lot of work" to win a seat under the first-past-the-post system.

She added that her campaign was also affected by the pandemic.

"We're still in the fourth wave of the pandemic, but at least I've had some time to be out in the community," she said.

"I haven't had any time, any opportunity, to do that because I was elected in the second wave and we've had two more since then."