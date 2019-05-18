Green Party youth caucus forming on P.E.I.

A Green Party candidate who ran in Stanhope-Marshfield in the recent P.E.I. provincial election is working to start a Green Party youth caucus.

Sarah Donald, 24, said she is now a general party member after losing the race to Wade MacLauchlan. But following the provincial election the party saw "a real uptick" in young Islanders interested in joining the party.

"There just hasn't been a formal youth caucus or a youth wing with the party," she said. "So, we just really wanted to give the opportunity for youth to get involved, and also have their voice heard by the party."

Youth has different issues than general members of the party, Donald said, and she would like to see young people come together and influence policymaking within the party.

"Some big issues with youth might be youth mental wellness, school and maybe textbook rates, things like that, finding housing as young professionals and young students."

Teaching youth to lead

Donald said she sees the forming of a youth caucus as a way to provide leadership opportunities, and the caucus hopes to have an executive team elected annually.

"We really want to give youth the opportunity to pursue leadership roles so hopefully one day they will hold leadership roles in the party and maybe be future MLAs."

She said she approached provincial council to see what she had to do to form a youth caucus.

Hoops to jump through

The group is creating a charter document and submitting it to provincial council, Donald said.

"Once they approve us then we can go ahead and fill our executive positions and start having our meeting and get going."

The group has already had some informal meetings, board game nights and open meetings to form the charter document, Donald said.

"It's really just about building a community for us as much as it is about having leadership positions and getting experience."

Last Tuesday, the charter document was submitted and Donald said she is hoping to see a quick turnaround.

"I hope to see a lot of influence from our youth caucus on policymaking decisions."

So far the youth caucus has 50 members.

