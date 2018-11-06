Paddington Bear knocks out P.E.I.'s Jeopardy champion

Jonathan Greenan's reign as Jeopardy champion was short-lived, but the P.E.I. man says it was still the experience of a lifetime.

Greenan took the champion's chair in the episode that aired Friday, but was knocked from the podium Monday night.

"I thought I played well. I got off to a much better start than I did in my first match. It was just a question of not hitting the Daily Doubles. My opponent and the eventual winner, Mary Ann [Borer], got a couple of those," he said.

"I wasn't able to grab the lead going into Final Jeopardy the way I had in my first game. And in the end I didn't know the Final Jeopardy clue either."

The Final Jeopardy was in the children's literature category, which he said is not a strong suit for him. It was a picture of Second World War refugees in a British train station. He guessed Who is Harry Potter, but it was Who is Paddington Bear.

Greenan left the show with $29,201 in winnings.

"It's a pretty good result for two quick trips to California and for the experience of a lifetime too," he said.

'No shame in losing'

Greenan said there's a lot on the show you can't control as a player. A lot of it comes down to the categories that come up, and then how well your opponents know those categories.

Everyone who makes it on to Jeopardy is incredibly bright, he said, and yet two out of three contestants lose every show.

"There's no shame in losing on Jeopardy," he said.

Greenan said it's been wonderful to have the support of Islanders as this experience has unfolded.

"It's been incredibly uplifting and heartwarming to have the support, and really the love, from everyone here on P.E.I."

With files from Stephanie Kelly