P.E.I. man's Jeopardy appearance to air this Friday

Soon Jonathan Greenan will be able to talk about his experience of appearing on Jeopardy without holding back any details.

Following an audition in Toronto, Greenan was invited for a taping in Los Angeles in August. Greenan, who is originally from Summerside and now lives in Charlottetown, has been a lifelong fan of the show hosted by Alex Trebek.

"The experience was pretty fantastic all around, the whole Jeopardy team was great to all of us contestants and of course the experience of playing was fulfilment of a bucket list item and really I couldn't have asked for anything more out of it," said Greenan.

"The experience of meeting Alex was pretty cool and pretty cool to do it on set."

Greenan is not allowed to talk about the results or whether he will be featured in more than one episode.

That episode airs on Friday night.

