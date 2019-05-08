Green representation in new P.E.I. cabinet unlikely

P.E.I.'s Green Party is dampening speculation of a multi-party cabinet.

Premier-designate and PC Leader Dennis King and his new cabinet will be sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry Thursday at 11 a.m. in a ceremony in Georgetown.

Last week, King had said he was considering a multi-party cabinet to try to broaden representation, and said last week he had approached both the Greens and the Liberals with the idea.

"There should not be any Greens at the cabinet announcement," Green Party spokesperson Shannon Carmont wrote in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"Safe to say, that is an indication that there aren't likely to be Green cabinet ministers."

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said the party was willing to look at the idea — "there are complications with the idea but it's not impossible," he said — and had told King last week "let's talk some more," but since, had not heard anything from the PCs.

He said his statements may have been construed as "pouring cold water on because I simply pointed out the complications ... I was just saying this is a lovely idea and I want to co-operate."

"It would be novel certainly in the Canadian context," he said. "And I'm still open to it."

CBC emailed a representative of the P.E.I. Liberal Party asking about the possibility of a Liberal MLA joining the King cabinet, but there was no response.

Tough balancing act

King's Progressive Conservatives won 12 seats in the April 23 election. The Green Party won eight seats and the Liberals six.

King has promised to "do things differently" and "work collaboratively and co-operatively across party lines."

Aside from a lack of Green representation, little is yet known about the cabinet's makeup, including how many ministers King will appoint.

Premiers usually strive for some gender and regional balance, and the caucus now has only one female MLA, Darlene Compton, and no representative from either Charlottetown or Summerside.

