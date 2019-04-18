Greens have about 20 people from off-Island to help with campaign
NDP also gets some outside help as election day draws closer
The Green Party on P.E.I. has some outside help to prepare for what they say is a "historic" election for P.E.I.
"This is an historic election for P.E.I., and Greens across the country are excited," said Cynthia King, provincial campaign manager for the Green Party.
"We know of approximately 20 volunteers from away helping with various campaigns across the Island."
The party said the volunteers asked to come to the Island to help with the campaign.
Federal Green Leader Elizabeth May, along with New Brunswick MLAs Megan Mitton and David Coon, who is also the party leader in N.B., also visited P.E.I. this week to lend their support.
P.E.I.'s NDP says they have two staffers and one volunteer from New Brunswick helping with the campaigns.
The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals say they have brought in no outside help.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.