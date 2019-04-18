Greens have about 20 people from off-Island to help with campaign

The Green Party on P.E.I. has some outside help to prepare for what they say is a "historic" election for P.E.I.

"This is an historic election for P.E.I., and Greens across the country are excited," said Cynthia King, provincial campaign manager for the Green Party.

"We know of approximately 20 volunteers from away helping with various campaigns across the Island."

The party said the volunteers asked to come to the Island to help with the campaign.

Federal Green Leader Elizabeth May, along with New Brunswick MLAs Megan Mitton and David Coon, who is also the party leader in N.B., also visited P.E.I. this week to lend their support.

P.E.I.'s NDP says they have two staffers and one volunteer from New Brunswick helping with the campaigns.

The Progressive Conservatives and Liberals say they have brought in no outside help.

