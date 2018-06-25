P.E.I. Green Party postpones nomination meetings

The Green Party of P.E.I. postponed a Charlottetown nomination meeting that was supposed to happen later this week and is putting a hold on future nomination meetings, saying it wants to give candidates more time to put forward their names.

The Greens want to slow down and take a more careful approach to the nominations since an election date has not yet been declared, says party president Jordan MacPhee.

"We think that if we stretch things out, we are going to have a much better field of candidates when the time eventually comes, because members in their districts are going to have a greater number of choice in who is going to represent them in the election," MacPhee said.

4 candidates already nominated

The Greens have already nominated candidates for four districts in the Summerside area. The party says those nominations stand — but it hopes to give other potential nominees more time.

P.E.I. Green Party president Jordan MacPhee says the party hopes delaying nominations will encourage more people to put their names forward. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"The candidates who are eventually elected, it's going to make their campaigns much stronger once the election does come, rather than going through a rushed process," MacPhee said.

All nominees must be approved by a green-light committee before they can become a nominee.

Rules require the party to give 30 days notice to its members on who is running. The timeline for nominations is a new rule that was approved in February as a constitutional amendment for the party.

