Preparations underway for Green Party's federal leadership convention on P.E.l.

Preparations have already begun for the Green Party of Canada's leadership convention on P.E.I. next fall.

Elizabeth May announced Monday she was stepping down as leader of the party after almost 13 years in the position.

"It's going to be a very exciting event and I'm going to suggest fantastically well attended," said Darcie Lanthier, a P.E.I.-based member of the party's national council.

"I have no idea at this point how many will apply to run for the leadership of the Green Party. A little policy handbook is being prepared as we speak."

'Very exciting contest'

Planning for the party's national convention began months ago, Lanthier said, with P.E.I. organizers vying to bring the event to Charlottetown.

The Island was selected as the location during meetings in Ottawa over the weekend.

Darcie Lanthier, a P.E.I.-based member of the party's national council, says the national convention was being planned months ago, but will have higher stakes now that it's also a leadership convention. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Lanthier said now that it's a leadership convention as well as a national meeting, the stakes are higher.

"I'll be helping run the ground game here a little bit to make sure that we have everything lined up," Lanthier said.

"I'm expecting an open, very exciting contest that's going to bring a lot of people to Charlottetown to meet all the potential leaders and to help move the party forward."

The strength of the Green Party in the Maritimes, including an MP from New Brunswick and eight MLAs on the Island, bolstered the case to bring the convention east, Lanthier said.

