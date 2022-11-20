P.E.I's Keenan sees 'plenty of opportunity' after finishing 2nd in Green Party leadership race

P.E.I.'s Anna Keenan says she's committed to the federal Green Party despite losing her bid to become its next leader.

Keenan came second to Elizabeth May in voting Saturday. May led the party from 2006 to 2019.

"I'm confident that Elizabeth can do the job well," Keenan said. "She has done it well before.

"We'll continue to grow the party and I'm going to bring my energy forward and help to contribute to that under her leadership."

May ran with a promise to share the leadership with Jonathan Pedneault, who is from Quebec.

Pedneault finished behind Keenan on the ballot.

Keenan campaigned on a promise to share the leadership with Chad Walcott, who's also from Quebec. After the other candidates were eliminated, May defeated Keenan with about a 60-40 vote split.

"I think some members were looking at Chad and my campaign and they were saying, you know, this is a place that there's a lot of hope, there's new energy," Keenan said Saturday.

"We've got a lot of support tonight. We see that in the vote. But evidently there are more members who chose to go to someone who they know and who is safe and … a sure bet."

Keenan ran for the Green Party in Malpeque in 2019 and 2021, won both times by the Liberals.

She said the voice of the Greens has never been more relevant, and she wants to be part of it.

"There's plenty of opportunity in my future," she said. "I'm 37 years old and I'm committed to the Green Party."