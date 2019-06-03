Green Party proposes doubling time for eviction appeals

The P.E.I. Green Party intends to introduce legislation that would double the amount of time Islanders have to appeal an eviction notice through the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said the proposed amendment to the province's Residential Rental Property Act comes in response to concerns brought forward from Islanders.

"People facing eviction from rental properties simply not having enough time to protect themselves and to contest those eviction notices," said Bevan-Baker.

"Currently the legislation allows for only 10 days for people to come forward to make their case heard. We're suggesting that that be doubled to 20 days."

It's a small change, he said, but it could make a big difference to those facing eviction.

With legislation only requiring the consent of any two parties in P.E.I.'s minority legislature, he is hopeful the bill will pass.

Friday's throne speech included promises to accelerate the development of more affordable housing and to provide more rental supports for Islanders.

