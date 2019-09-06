Green Party leader visiting Charlottetown Monday
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will be in Charlottetown on Monday night for a campaign rally at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
May will be joined by local candidates and supporters. The event takes place from 7:30-9 p.m.
Earlier Monday, May made campaign stops in Fredericton and Moncton, N.B.
She will be in Halifax on Tuesday.
The federal election will be held on Oct. 21.
