Green Party leader visiting Charlottetown Monday

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will be in Charlottetown on Monday night for a campaign rally at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

May will be joined by local candidates and supporters. The event takes place from 7:30-9 p.m.

Earlier Monday, May made campaign stops in Fredericton and Moncton, N.B.

She will be in Halifax on Tuesday.

The federal election will be held on Oct. 21.

More P.E.I. news