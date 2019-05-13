Green Party's 8 MLAs named to critic roles

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has named the eight MLAs in his caucus — including himself — to critic roles.

Bevan-Baker will be the critic for intergovernmental affairs, Indigenous affairs and Acadian and francophone affairs.

Hannah Bell, the only other MLA with experience in the legislature, will be the House leader as well as the critic for social development and housing.

Lynne Lund will be the critic for environment, water and climate change along with her duties as party whip.

The other critics for the Green Party are:

Trish Altass: Health and wellness; fisheries and communities.

Michele Beaton: Finance; agriculture and land.

Karla Bernard: Education and lifelong learning; status of women.

Ole Hammarlund: Economic growth, tourism and culture.

Stephen Howard: Transportation, infrastructure and energy; justice and public safety.

Bevan-Baker said the party took each candidate's personal experience and expertise into account when choosing the roles.

"I'm feeling really good about where we ended up," he said. "We have an enormous range of people with unique lived experiences."

Considered not having a whip

Bevan-Baker said he considered not naming a whip, because he said the Green Party does not instruct its members on how to vote.

"We are first and foremost representatives of our constituents," he said.

But in the end he decided to name a whip — who will function more like a "caucus co-ordinator" — because of other important functions included in the role, such as ensuring members are in the chamber when votes occur and allocating time so all members have a fair opportunity to present their ideas.

